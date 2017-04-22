Folayang wins title defense

PINOY MMA poster boy Eduard Folayang defended his ONE lightweight crown in front of a hometown crowd over Malaysian challenger Ev Ting in the main event of ONE Championship - Kings of Dynasty last Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Folayang got the nod of all threw judges after an impressive display of striking in five thrilling rounds of action.

“I would like to thank Ev Ting, he really came prepared for this fight. We came to give the fans a good fight, and that’s what we have done,” said the 32-year-old Folayang. “This is the essence of martial arts, five rounds to show how much we’ve prepared for a long time. (This fight) means a lot. A lot of you (fans) were discouraged the last time I was here, I slept on that mat. I rose up from my circumstances. I needed to train a lot to improve a lot. This is it on my shoulder. Thank you for your support.”

In Folayang’s last appearance at the MOA Arena, he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Timofey Nastyukhin.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who owns shares in ONE Championship, was in attendance and congratulated Folayang inside the cage.

Folayang improved to 18-5, while the 27-year-old Ting dropped to 13-4.

Folayang’s teammates at Team Lakay - Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario and Danny Kingad - were also victorious in the undercard.

Belingon (15-5) forced Finnish warrior Toni Tauru (11-5) to quit in the opening round with a barrage of punches.

Banario (12-6) logged his fourth straight win with a second round knockout of Czech Jaroslav Jartim (8-6).

Kingad (6-0) kept his unbeaten slate with a unanimous decision over Malaysian Muhammad Aiman (2-2).

Cebuano striker Eugene Toquero (8-5) continues to fall after yet another defeat after a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Indonesian Stefer Rahardian (5-0), Gina Iniong (5-2) defeated Fil-Aussie Natalie Hills (2-5) by unanimous decision, while Robin Catalan (5-3) squeaked past Jeremy Miado (6-1) by spit decision in the show’s curtain-raiser.