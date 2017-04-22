King Arthur vows to give it all in eliminator

“KING” Arthur Villanueva won’t hold anything back and will treat his World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title eliminator with former world champion Zolani Tete like it is his last fight.

“I will give my best in this fight. I will fight like this is my last fight. So I will be giving everything I have. I will give my best and never give up,” Villanueva told SunStar Cebu.

The 28-year-old Villanueva trades leathers with Tete at dawn today at the Leicester Arena in England, with the winner getting a title shot at the WBO bantamweight title vacated by Marlon Tapales, who failed to make weight for his fight tonight against Shohei Omori in Osaka, Japan.

Villanueva once fought for a world title back in 2015 against McJoe Arroyo for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight belt in El Paso, Texas. Villanueva lost by technical decision after the fight was stopped in the 10th round due to a huge cut.

Villanueva won’t let this opportunity of another world title shot slip away.

“We have studied on how to beat a southpaw. We won’t go for a knockout but if the opportunity comes then I’ll knock him out,” said Villanueva. “I’m ready for this fight. If our plan doesn’t work then I have a Plan B.”

Villanueva tipped the scales at 117.9 pounds, while Tete weighed-in lighter at 117.2 pounds.

Villanueva, who will be cornered by Edito Villamor and Robert Eturma, is 30-1 with 16 knockouts. He has won his last three fights since suffering the first defeat of his career against Arroyo.

The 29-year-old Tete, a former IBF super flyweight titleholder, is 24-3 with 20 knockouts. He has won his last two fights, both by knockouts.