Mendoza: In Horn, MP is also facing gov’t apparatus

WHEN a government goes all out for a project, that’s huge. It means that country’s government really loves its own. Proud of its own.

Not just one government apparatus actually but two.

That’s what Manny Pacquiao, 38, will actually face on July 2.

He is not just fighting Jeff Horn, 29, but include two governments as well—the Queensland authority of Australia and the Brisbane City Council.

Other governments had done the same.

Zaire was in the middle of it all when its capital Kinhasha hosted the Ali-Foreman fight 43 years ago.

Immortalized in Norman Mailer’s book he had titled “The Fight,” the 1974 classic saw Ali, a heavy underdog, score a stunning 8th-round knockout.

The unbeaten Foreman succumbed to Ali’s rope-a-dope, an unexpected ploy that even caught Angelo Dundee, Ali’s trainer, completely by surprise.

“That was not in the plan at all,” Dundee said of the rope-a-dope after the fight that was beamed on TV worldwide.

Ali virtually glued himself to the ropes for 7 brutal rounds and allowed Foreman to hit his body and arms at will.

When Ali saw Foreman fagging out, he unleashed a lightning quick left-right combination to the face for the shocking knockout that sent Foreman retiring in shame.

The Philippines also bankrolled the Ali-Frazier fight in 1975.

Marcos shelled out $24 million, hoping the fight would deodorize the stench of his martial law regime; it did not but that’s another story.

The fight was a classic in savagery, with Ali winning by TKO when Frazier, his eyes almost closed, quit on his stool when the bell rang for the 14th round.

But while Zaire and the Philippines did what they did for gladiators not of their own, Australia will be doing it for her 29-year-old son from Brisbane.

Gladly, indeed, the Aussies are all-out for Horn, who will make history with an upset win as it could catapult the hitherto unknown fighter to heights of glory.

And while the odds, admittedly, are heavily stacked in Pacquiao’s favor, the power of government support must never ever be underestimated.

For, when the government machinery is at work, the entire picture could be altered irreversibly.

Let’s hope Horn has no voodoo-woodoo, too, aborigine-wise.