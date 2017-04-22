Quijano: Klitschko vs. Joshua: Clash of the Titans

NEXT Sunday, we are in for an explosive match-up in the heavyweight division as Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua collide.

Klitschko lost to Tyson Fury last year, but the latter unraveled, suffered a host of mental issues and was stripped of his titles.

Joshua is the reigning IBF champ, and became Klitschko’s choice of opponent after a rematch with Fury seemed improbable.

The 27-year-old Joshua may be considered too green for the accomplished Klitschko but his record is a fearsome 18-0 all via stoppage.

Perhaps Klitschko made a mistake in choosing to engage this beast at this stage of his career?

Here’s how they stack up:

RECORD and EXPERIENCE. Klitschko is 64-4, 53 KOs, so this one’s a no brainer. “Dr Steelhammer” has been there with everyone, you name it- brawlers, punchers, slick boxers, lefties.

The caveat with Klitschko however is that he has relied on the same safety first approach in the latter part of his career to ensure victory, regardless of the type of opponent.

The Fury fight demonstrated his vulnerability to an unorthodox approach as at times, he appeared bewildered by Fury’s offbeat approach.

If Joshua succeeds in bringing in something new to the table, things could get interesting.

POWER. It looks pretty even in this department. Joshua is a certified KO artist but Klitschko has been known to knockout opponents senseless with that booming right hand.

But I would have to go with the younger man here as the hale, vigorous Joshua has stopped all opponents to date.

What tilts the scale is Klitschko’s cautious approach vis-a-vis Joshua’s aggression. At the end of the day, you can’t be an effective knockout artist if you think of your safety first.

STYLE. Joshua brings an aggressive take-no-prisoners approach to the table while Klitschko prefers to rely on his jab to keep opponents at bay.

Style-wise, they are perfect for each other. It all depends on who gets to impose his will on his opponent, and succeeds in implementing his gameplan.

Expect Klitschko to try and jab his way to victory while Joshua will muscle his way in to maul his older opponent.

VERBATIM. “If he beats Mayweather, I’m not sure that he will ever fight again, to be honest. I don’t know, but I could see him just floating off and doing something else crazy.-- Gunnar Nelson on his training partner Conor Mcgregor (MMAFIGHTING.COM)

LAST ROUND. It’s on my mom Elena Quijano who turned a young 77 yesterday. Cheers mom!