Rotary to host fund-raisers

THE Rotary Club of Cebu hosts two fund-raising events in the next couple of months to help out children with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD).

The Rotary Club of Cebu will have its Run For Gift of Life on May 7 at the Robinson's Galleria and the Rotary Corporate Triathlon on June 11 at Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City.

Both events will help raise funds for the Rotary Club of Cebu's 'Gift of Life Program', a 10-year-old program that helps children with CHD that are from indigent families get much-needed heart operations.

“We have a dozen children listed for an operation,” said organizer Bernard Von Sia. “This kind of drive fuels us.”

Run For Gift of life has three categories – 16K, 8K and 3K.

“We hope to bring in 2,000 runners,” said Sia. “We already have 200 runners, we are still 10 percent (of our goal).”

The registration fee for the 16K category is P650, while it will be P450 for the 8K category. Runners in both categories get finisher medals, while the top three runners in each age group of both categories will get trophies.

The Rotary Corporate Triathlon, in the meantime, has distances of 1.6 kilometers of swim, eight kilometers of run and 10 kilometers of bike. The triathlon event should serve as tune-up event for the IronMan 70.3 in August.

Interested donors that can't join the run can also help by donating through Rotary Club of Cebu's website, www.rotarycebu.org.