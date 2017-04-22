Samboan stuns Ginatilan in Governor's Cup | SunStar

Samboan stuns Ginatilan in Governor's Cup

Saturday, April 22, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa

SAMBOAN knocked down 10 triples and used a 30-19 binge in the final period to beat Ginatilan, 94-77, for its second win in Bracket S2 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup at the Samboan municipal court last Friday.

On the other hand, Bogo City opened its campaign with a 100-83 victory over Medellin in Madridejos in North Division 3, while Boljoon beat Alcoy, 93-69, and Dalaguete routed Santander, 80-64.

Madridejos also survived Bantayan, 88-86, and Sta. Fe routed San Remigio, 94-68.

Today, it will be Bogo City against Madridejos at 5 p.m, San Remegio against Medellin at 6:30 p.m. and Sta. Fe against Bantayan at 8 p.m.

In Minglanilla, it will be San Fernando against Sibonga at 5 p.m., Talisay City against Naga City at 6:30 p.m. and Minglanilla against Argao at 8 p.m.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.

