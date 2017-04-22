SunStar supports dragonboat team

SUNSTAR Cebu is supporting the fast-growing dragon boat scene by sponsoring one of the sports’ promising teams, Ariya Dragon Boat Club.

“SunStar Cebu is the only choice as our medium to help promote dragon boat in Cebu. Since the paper has the widest circulation in Cebu and its online portal is among the top visited sites, we find it as the right avenue to promote Dragon Boat and its benefits,” said Ariya spokesperson and marketing in-charge April Rama.

Ariya is an all-inclusive team with representation from different sectors of society. Industry leaders are represented in Ariya from the business community to the IT BPO, food and service industry and the health and wellness industry.

The club is a young team that is composed of 42 paddlers who regularly train from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. before getting ready for work.

Individually, members of Team Ariya have joined races but as a team, their first official race was in Dumaguete City, where they landed in fourth place.

This weekend, Ariya will be competing in the All-Women’s, All-Men’s, Mixed-Crew divisions in both the long and short boat competition in the Cebu Dragon Boat Festival at the Mactan Channel.

“We also believe that through SunStar, our advocacy, which is caring for the rehabilitees and surrenderers, would be heard. As of now, we are in partnership with Mandaue City to use dragon boat as an alternative rehabilitation program. So far, we have at least four, because we can only take so much because it is also our burden to safeguard them,” added Rama.

SunStar Media Group Marketing and Promotions head Roselle Reyes and Ariya Team Captain Enrique Sanchez signed the MOA in the presence of some club members.