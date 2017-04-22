Tabal, Duenas leave for Italy training

MARY Joy Tabal will spend time in Italy to learn more about the science of marathon.

The Cebuana Olympian left the country together with her long-time coach John Philip Duenas for the Tuscany Training Campo in Siena, Italy.

“I’ll be in Italy for about one month and be back in Cebu on May 20,” said Tabal, who’s getting ready for the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in August.

After Italy, Tabal of Motor Ace Racing Team will return to Cebu before going to Canada for the 2017 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon on May 28, an incentive for winning the 40th National Milo Marathon.

“A lot of examinations will be done there. This will be done to know my strengths and weaknesses. Proper adjustments will be done after the tests,” she said.