Weiss hopes to keep title

SOUTH African Bradley Weiss expects stiff competition in a tough race course as he attempts to defend his crown in the Xterra series today in Danao.

“I am sure it will continue to be a thrilling battle right until the final race of the series,” said Weiss.

Weiss came from behind to win the title against Ben Allen in the last Xterra series in Albay. Weiss will be up against other pro triathlete in the men’s division - the likes of Allen, Sam Osborne, Takahiro Ogasawara, Taylor Charlton, Kieran McPherson, Brodie Gardner, Olly Shaw, Alex Roberts, Dan Brown, Will Kelsay and Cebuano Joseph Miller.

“My biggest rivals will be Sam Osborne from New Zealand and Allen, who are both currently ranked higher than myself in Asia Pacific Tour,” said Weiss.

The race course features an unfamiliar tough offroad course that starts at Coco Palms Beach Resort with a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike and a 10km run.

The winner takes a whopping $15,000 cash prize.

Allen is raring to get back at Weiss and is excited for the tough course.

“Both Jacqui (Slack-Allen) and I are very excited to race in the Danao region. Cebu is the heart of triathlon in the Philippines and it’s the perfect location for people to visit and enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Allen.

The Women’s division features Jacqui Slack, Carina Wasle, Penny Slater and Jessica Koltz.

Aside from the pros, there’s also an Asian Elite title with P120,000 cash prize at stake.