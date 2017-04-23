12,000 student-athletes ready for 60th Palaro games | SunStar

12,000 student-athletes ready for 60th Palaro games

Sunday, April 23, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez
ANTIQUE. Central Visayas athletes and coaches during the opening ceremony of the 60th Palarong Pambansa in San Jose, Antique on April 23. (Alex Badayos/SunStar Cebu)

ANTIQUE. Central Visayas athletes and coaches during the opening ceremony of the 60th Palarong Pambansa in San Jose, Antique on April 23. (Alex Badayos/SunStar Cebu)

ANTIQUE. Pres. Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the Evelio B. Javier Binarayan Memorial Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista to grace the opening ceremonies for the 60th Palarong Pambansa. (Richiel Chavez/SunStar Cebu)

ABOUT 12,000 student-athletes from 18 regions braved the scorching heat of the sun to grace the opening ceremony of the 60th Palarong Pambansa at Evelio B. Javier Binarayan Memorial Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique on Sunday, April 23.

The national sporting conclave for elementary and secondary student-athletes officialy fired off with guest President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Before the opening ceremony, which will be graced by President Rodrigo Duterte, games like gymnastics and football have already started.

The other sporting events like the medal-rich athletics, taekwondo, archery, swimming, and arnis will start on Monday, April 24.

The other sporting events are badminton, boxing, basketball, chess, lawn tennis, table tennis, wushu, billiard, futsal, football, volleyball, wrestling, softball, baseball, and sepak takraw.

The student-athletes will be vying for 376 gold medals, 376 silver medals, and 487 bronze medals that will be up for grabs from 21 regular sporting events.

2017 Palarong Pambansa

