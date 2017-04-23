Early harvest for CVIRAA in Palaro

BEFORE the 60th Palarong Pambansa officially opens, the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) made its presence felt in two sporting events that started early at the EBJ Sports Center in San Jose Buenavista.

Cviraa captured its first medal in gymnastics, winning one silver medal in the secondary team event with a score of 100.38. Daniella Reggie Dela Pisa also bagged a bronze medal in the secondary girls’ overall event with 38.36 points.

The Cviraa secondary gymnasts-- Dela Pisa, Alexansandra Victoria Cruz, Mariane Alegado-- and elementary gymnast Theresia Rhosse Regner also qualified to the individual finals today.

The Cviraa elementary football team, on the other hand, opened its bid with a dominating victory over Mimaropa, 3-0. Andres Custado drew first blood for the region, while Simon del Campo and John Carlos Vitulia scored the next two goals. The Cviraa secondary football team, meanwhile, will suit up today against Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, the 800-person Cviraa is all set for the opening ceremony this afternoon at the Binarayan Sports Complex. The opening ceremony at the Binarayan Sports Complex will draw about 12,000 delegates from 18 regions and will be graced by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said that they hope the Palarong Pambansa will encourage the students to pursue sports.

“We hope with this Palarong Pambansa, we will be encouraging the students to take up sports a particular specialization. Sports is a very honorable activity, go give glory to the country, you give glory to yourself,” she said.

According to Briones, of the 1.5 million students enrolled in Grade 11, only 3,175 students chose to specialize in sports.

For her part, Antique Gov. Rhodora Cadiao said that the Palarong Pambansa hosting has transformed the sleepy town.

“You can’t quantify the economic effects. One thing is for sure, psychologically it boosted us since we are given the chance and it shows that we are not left out, that there’s sports development in the countryside,” said Cadiao.