Bogo City improves to 3-0
JUSTINE Valenzuela scored 27 of his game high 29 points from the 3-point area to help Bogo City beat Madridejos, 94-81, and complete a sweep of their Bantayan Island assignments in the North Division 3 of the Gov. Davide Under 21 basketball tournament in Sta. Fe.
Valenzuela waxed hot early as he scored 12 points in the opening quarter. Bogo City took a 32-21 lead, which they never relinquished. Augustin Saludaguit added 20 points and Neljoe Aballe contributed 18. Marjhon Alontaga topscored for Madridejos with 28 points and Decoroso Cajutay finished with 19 points.
Bogo City now has a 3-0 record and will have a nine-day break before it hosts Bantayan on May 3.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
