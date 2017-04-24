Central Visayas struggles in day 1

THE Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) suffered a gold medal shutdown on the first day of competitions of the Palarong Pambansa at the Evelio B. Javier (EBJ) Memorial Sports Complex.

After a fiery start with three gold medals from the gymnasts before the opening ceremony last Sunday, Cviraa faltered with zero gold medal yesterday.

Cviraa, however, dodged a complete medal shutdown after stick fighters delivered one silver medal and one bronze in the arnis anyo event at the Patnongon Municipal Gym.

Bryze Danielle Manaytay captured a silver medal in the elementary girls’ anyo event, while Thaniel Jan Sapio delivered a bronze medal in the elementary boys’ anyo event.

Cviraa hauled a total of three gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals with six days left to play in the national sporting conclave.

After giving Cviraa a hot start with three gold medals, one silver and three bronzes last Saturday and Sunday, the gymnastics team did not make waves in the MAG and WAG individual, all-around and team event at the EBJ Stadium.

Over at the tracks, Cviraa failed to draw the first medal in the finals of the 3,000-meter, javelin throw, long jump and high jump during the opening day of track competition but had some success in the time trials of the 800m, 100m and hurdles.

Cebu’s fastest female runner Samantha Gem Limos clinched a spot to the finals in the secondary girls’ 100m dash, Bohol’s Hazel Bentolan marched to the finals of the elementary girls’ 800m today, and Mary Joy Loberanis made it to the finals of the secondary girls’ 800m.

In batted sports, the elementary softball team inked its first win with an 8-4 victory over Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association (NMRAA).

Also, the Cviraa billiard players made waves on the newly-added regular sport as they managed to advance to the third orund of the competition. The billiard was added this year and is open only to secondary students.

Cue artists Carlo Digal and Jemel Doblas advance to the Round 3 of competition in the boys’ division, while Judith Capasilan and Jean Noval made it to the third round in the girls’ class.

On the other hand, the limelight yesterday was on Western Visayas’ James Lozañes, as he posted a new Palarong Pambansa record en route to winning the secondary boys’ javelin throw event.

Lozañes threw 59.46 meters on his third attempt to shatter the 57.81m record by Bryan Jay Pacheco of Central Luzon, which was set in the 2013 Palarong Pambansa in Dumaguete City.