Habagat wins 2 golds in Boracay

THE Gruppo Habagat Dragon Boat Team bagged two gold medals in the Boracay International Dragon Boat Festival 2017 over the weekend.

Gruppo Habagat conquered the 500-meter Mixed Masters’ after clocking 2 minutes and 27.55 seconds to beat the Boracay Dragon Flies, who finished three seconds behind. Team DNA-A timed 2:33.68 for third place.

The team put up another showing in the 250m Mixed Masters’ race with a time of 1:10.72, outlasting the Boracay Dragon Force and Filipino Dragons Singapore who crossed the finish line in 1:12.85 and 1:13.06, respectively.

The Gruppo Habagat also placed third in the 250m Mixed Standard Boat. The team finished the tournament third overall with two gold medals and one bronze medal.

“We’re third overall among the crews from USA, Canada Singapore Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan Qatar, UAE, Manila and Boracay teams,” head coach Nonnie Lopez told SunStar Cebu yesterday.

“Teams are stronger now compared to the Palawan race. We finished in overall third place and we’re satisfied and it was better than what we expected,” he added.

Lopez said that the teams this year are stronger and there was also a team from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Manila.

The team will suit up next in the Cebu Dragonboat Fiesta 2017 set on April 28 to 30 at the Cebu Yacht Club in Lapu-Lapu City.