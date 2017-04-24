King Arthur falters again
“King” Arthur Villanueva failed in his bid for another world title after dropping a unanimous decision to Zolani Tete in an interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight bout yesterday at dawn (RP time) at the Leicester Arena in Leicester, England.
Tete, a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion, schooled Villanueva and won with lopsided scores of 119-108, 119-108 and 120-107.
“Fighting him was really hard. He is tall and is very good. I could not figure him out,” the 28-year-old Villanueva told SunStar Cebu.
Tete used his length and his technical prowess against Villanueva and even sent him to the canvass with a grazing straight punch.
“Arthur got beaten. Zolani is a great technician. He is really good. He is one of the great fighters from Africa,” said Villanueva’s coach Edito Villamor. “He outboxed Arthur. But Tete said that Arthur is a great fighter and will be a future champion.” / EKA
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 24, 2017.
