Legends Rafael and RaFe at Raphael’s

When we learned that the Raphael’s Sports Cafe near Capitol closed shop, we were all pretty disappointed. It was our regular place for Azkals games and we spent many a night--and a lot of early mornings, too--at that place. I remember we’d slip something extra to the lone waiter remaining, as the the bar was closed and we’d still be outside, especially after a great win, talking with our third last round.

Having gone through a slew of venues just to catch a football game, me thought Raphael’s was the perfect place.

Not only did it have a projector if you want to experience watching sport via a really big screen, they had a slew of TVs too so other fans who wanted to watch their own games won’t be alienated.

Also because of its accessibility, it became my go-to venue whenever out-of-town friends asked me for a sports bar to catch the latest champions league. And when Manila friends came here, I always say whenever they ask whether it is a nice venue that it would shame the National Sports Grill, which was Manila football fans’ former hangout.

So when I got invited to the opening of Raphael’s at their new location at SM Seaside, I readily went to check if it’s still the same place of old and it is. You can still choose your sport to watch on their numerous TVs, and they still have that function room. However, since it is now in a mall, I doubt we can still continue with a few more last rounds while the bar is closed, no matter how big the tip we’d give the waiter.

The guests were basketball legend Ramon Fernandez and bowling legend Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno (RaFe and Paeng as GabMal puts it), who both have their caricatures adorning the walls of the place. Paeng, who now trains coaches and teaches the sport in UP Diliman (More on that in a future column), also said he was a lefty at the perfect time for the sport.

He was talking about the oiling machine in the lanes and how before it got so scientific and advanced, the lefties had the advantage and now, they are at a disadvantage. There are more right-handed bowlers and the right lane gets used more.

“May traction na,” he said.

But I think the legend was just over-simplifying things. Oiling machine or not, you don’t get to become a four-time World Cup champion in three decades and a Southeast Asian Games champion at age 45 in 2002, a year before Prestigious Bowlers Journal named him the Greatest International Bowler of All time.

The last time Paeng and his wife Saira were in Cebu, Saira said SM Seaside was still being built. I think their next visit won’t take that long as Commissioner Mon is thinking of having Paeng hold a bowling clinic here for trainers.