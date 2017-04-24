Mendoza: Itch to swim again not on Phelps’ mind

SWIMMER Michael Phelps isn’t itching to un-retire—again.

Phelps, of course, is the greatest Olympian of all time. Can anyone surpass—even equal—his 28 medals in five Olympiads?

And, hey, 23 of those 28 medals were gold. Only in the movies will we ever see one equaling, surpassing, those. Superman, maybe, if not a new super hero named Swimmerman?

Has anyone before Phelps even won 10, 15 Olympic gold medals?

Now a Colgate endorser, Phelps, who un-retired to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics and won five more gold medals and one silver, is now enjoying marriage, fatherhood and a water-saving advocacy.

He says he’s getting a lot more quality time with wife Nicole, and their son, Boomer, who will turn one year old shortly.

“He (Boomer) has started standing by himself a little bit from time to time,” Phelps tells AP’s Paul Newberry. “He’s on the move all the time now and loving it. He’s killing it. It’s so fun to watch him. Everyday, it’s something different, something special. It’s a treat for me to see it face to face. It’s wild. It’s mind-blowing for Nicole and me. We still look at each sometimes and go, ‘Wow, we have a son. This is our own.’”

What small pleasures can do to sporting legends like Phelps, whose life usually before parenthood could set in is spent solely, almost literally, to training, focus and, finally, competition. Not much time—no time, virtually—for fun, for frolic in the sun and, yes, for family.

If you can call all the mirth Phelps is now savoring as virtual second childhood, I submit. I even surmise Phelps didn’t have a first childhood in the strictest sense of the word.

Says Phelps, a day before Earth Day (22 April), on brushing one’s teeth: “It completely blows my mind to think about how much you can waste when you brush your teeth twice a day. If you leave the water running while you brush your teeth, it’s wasting four to five gallons every time you do that…If we can get people to stop doing that, think how many millions of people in the world could contribute in just that small way.”

Will he come back for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?