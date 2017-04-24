Nietes' foe arrives tonight from Thailand
KOMGRICH Nantapech is set to arrive in Cebu City tonight, ahead of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight bout with Donnie Nietes this Saturday night in the main event of Pinoy Pride 40 - Domination at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino.
Nantapech is scheduled to arrive at 9 p.m. along with manager Ekarat Chaichotchuang, trainer Riam Peter Munton, Sirachat Makordae and Rattana Phonsen.
The 27-year-old Nantapech, rated fourth in the IBF flyweight division, has won 15 straight fights since losing to Filipino Froilan Saludar in 2013.
Nantapech is 22-3 with 15 knockouts, while the 34-year-old Nietes is 39-1-4 with 22 knockouts.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
