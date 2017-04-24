Peteros dominate Cepca's Wesley So cup
JAVE Mareck Peteros continued to dominate after scoring a perfect game in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) organized-Little Wesley So Cup Chess Tournament last Sunday at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe in Robinsons Galleria-Cebu.
Peteros, an incoming Grade 7 student of University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED), swept all his assignments in the 6-Round Swiss System monthly competition participated in by the top 12 year-old-chess players in Cebu.
Peteros defeated Chylle Redelosa, Edelyn Vosotros, Arje Villarin, Aaron Resma, Jervy Villarin and KC Belano on his way to claim his second Little Wesley So Cup title.
Aaron Resma and Jervy Villarin scored 4.5 points each to finish behind Peteros, while Arje Villarin, Chrisen Sanchez and Dwayne Abella collected 4.0 points each.
Lawrence Paradela, KC Belano, Sean Cogonon, Edelyn Vosotros and Nina Cabarles also scored 3.5 points each.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!