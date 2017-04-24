Tapales stops Omori

DESPITE losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title on the scales, Marlon Tapales still came out looking like he had something to defend.

Tapales stopped Japanese opponent Shohei Omori yet again, this time in the 11th round last Sunday night at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Tapales was stripped of his belt a day before the fight after failing to make the 118-pound bantamweight limit by almost two pounds.

The 25-year-old Tapales caught Omori with a left uppercut that rocked him in round 10. He followed it up with flurry of punches and finally a right hook to the head dropped Omori. Dazed and confused, Omori managed to beat the count. The 24-year-old Japanese, however, looked wobbly as Tapales pounced on him. He was luckily saved by the bell, but not for long. Tapales continued where he left off and pressured Omori, who was on defense mode, with a barrage of punches that forced referee Celestino Ruiz to step in and stop the fight in 16 seconds of the 11th round.

“I pressured him because he was always running,” Tapales told SunStar Cebu. “I think he was a bit hesitant to engage because of the first fight. He was more cautious and did not throw wild punches.”

Tapales improved to 30-2 with 13 knockouts, while Omori dropped to 18-2 with 13 knockouts.

Tapales and Omori fought back in 2015 in a WBO bantamweight title eliminator. Tapales ended Omori’s night in just two rounds.

Tapales plans to move up in weight and hopefully work his way up the rankings for a world title shot.

“I’m moving up to 122,” he said. “I need to fight and get up there in the rankings.”

Because he was a WBO champion at bantamweight, Tapales will most likely be ranked in the top 10 in the super bantamweight division of the organization. Jessie Magdaleno is currently the WBO super bantamweight champion.

On the other hand, Neil John Tabanao (13-4, 9 KOs) suffered another stumbling block after a unanimous decision defeat to Japanese Teiru Atsumi (13-1, 6 KOs) in the undercard.