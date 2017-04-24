Weiss rules Danao

It was the hardest race of his career thus far, but South African Bradley Weiss braved the scorching heat and a grueling route to dominate the Xterra Danao and win back-to-back titles in Xterra Philippines Philippines Off Road Triathlon series yesterday.

Weiss was the clear cut winner in the Men’s Pro division with a time of 3:16:00, six minutes and 33 seconds faster than the next finisher Sam Osborne.

“I’ve been racing for about six years professionally all over the world and this was the hardest race I have ever done,” said Weiss after the race. “I think it’s about 41 degrees Celsius. I don’t even think it gets that hot where I come from. So yeah, it was so challenging out there. I think any athlete who makes it to the finish line has done a fantastic job.”

Osborne of New Zealand had a time of 3:23:33, while Kieran McPherso, another Kiwi finished third with a time of 3:34:27.

Another favorite, Ben Allen, who took the lead early in the swim part of the completion, ended up fourth with 3:44:26. Filipino bet Joseph Miller finished sixth place behind Will Kelsay.

Weiss was trailing Allen and Osborne after the swim but made up for it in the bike and run part of the race by being the fastest in both splits.

“The most challenging part of the course was just the length of it. Normally in an Xterra, the bike course is only about 25 to 30 kilometers , here it is 40. Having a 40-kilometer course for anyone just to finish that is hard enough, and to add to that the elements. Here in Danao, the mountains are very steep and challenging,” said Weiss.

The third one’s the charm for Austrian Carina Wasle a she took home the title in the Women’s Pro division with a time of 4:07:49.

Wasle beat both Australian Penny Slater and American Jessica Koltz by a huge margin. Slater finished almost 30 minutes behind, at second place, with 4:36:21, while Koltz was trailing an hour and 15 minutes with a time of 5:22:53.

“It’s my third time in the Philippines. The first two times I always had a little bot of bad luck. I broke two times the rim of my bike. It’s always quite hard to finish. It’s so good to be back here. It was very hot today but I tried to keep slow and to always stop at water stations to make sure that I cool down.”