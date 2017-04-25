CVIRAA’s downward spiral?

THE goal to improve its ranking in the 60th Palarong Pambansa looks to be in peril for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) as they ended up without a gold medal for two consecutive days at the Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose, Antique yesterday.

Cviraa already has three gold medals in the bag, coming from last Sunday’s gymnastics event. After that, however, Cviraa found itself struggling to win a gold medal for two days straight.

Cviraa won only two silver medals and three bronze medals in the competition yesterday. The medals came from siblings Eunie and Euricka Soronio in gymnastics, Lloyd Apawan in archery, and the team event in tennis.

In gymnastics, Eunie won a silver medal in the elementary floor exercise and a bronze medal in the vault event. Euricka added another silver medal in the beam event. The gymnastics event ended yesterday with Cviraa finishing with a 3-3-4 medal tally.

As usual, the National Capital Region (NCR) is lording it over with 41-22-11, followed by Region VI (8-5-5), Negros Island Region (5-6-4) and Region 4-A (4-10-11).

Cebu’s Lloyd Padawan chipped in a bronze medal in the boys’ 50m event in archery at the Pis-anan National High School Track Oval.

The other bronze medal came from the secondary girls’ lawn tennis team event, which was played at the Binirayan Sports Complex. The players were Elizabeth Abarquez, Alyssa Bornia, Edel Parangan and Zethley Mae Alferez.

Cviraa, the overall fourth placer last year, is out of its comfort zone, sitting at fifth place with three gold medals, four silvers and seven bronzes.

As Cviraa struggled in the medal-rich individual events, the ball games held on tight as bothj secondary and elementary football teams remain unbeaten after two matches each.

The secondary football team pulled off a 3-0 win over Region 11 at the Binirayan Sports Complex for their second match. Leo Maquiling, Clyde Vitualla and Pietre Dakay all scored for Cviraa.

The elementary football squad overpowered Calabarzon, 6-1. Gianrenzo Andres Custado and Vaughn York Pacana connected two goals apiece, while Joseph Kyne Garces and Joshua Lague added one each.

Over at the tracks, Cviraa team is still medal-less after two days of competition. Cebu’s best jumper and last year’s gold medalist John Marvin Rafols pulled out in the secondary boys’ high jump due to a left hamstring injury.

“I tried to play but I felt pain on my hamstring so I decided not to continue. We have decided to pull out and rest for my next event, the triple jump,” said Rafols. “It was very disappointing; I could have defended my title.”

Rafols won the gold medal last year with a 6.91-meter jump. This year, the top jumper inked around 6.80m. The 18-year-old Rafols of University of Cebu injured his left hamstring while practicing in Antique--four days before the start of the competition. Rafols said that he will do his best to defend his triple jump title today.

Cebu’s bets Samantha Gem Limos and Mary Joy Loberanis keep the hopes alive for Cviraa over the tracks as they advance to the all-important final heat.

The Cviraa billiard team came up short after the quarterfinals in the eight-ball competition. They will start their bid in the nine-ball today at the Robinson’s Place Antique. The cue artists for Cviraa are Carlo Digal and Jemel Doblas in the boys’ division and Judith Capasilan and Jean Noval in the girls’ division.

“I think we have a better chance in the nine-ball because they are more used to it than eight-ball,” said billiard coach Warren Demetria.

Zenaida Gocotano of Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 said that the Cviraa team still has chances to improve as there are still games to be played, and some players qualified to the finals.