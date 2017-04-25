Limpag: Officials’ reaction shows what’s wrong in Palaro culture

WHEN SunStar Davao ran a photo of some of their athletes sleeping on cartons during the Palarong Pambansa, DepEd officials, instead of showing concern for the athletes, expressed disappointment at what the hosts would feel after seeing such photos spread online.

Short of accusing the paper of undermining the host's efforts, DepEd defended the hosts and said even the local politicians would visit them personally to check their stay.

By "them," I guess the DepEd officials meant the officials, not the athletes because surely no self-respecting athlete would be "comfortable" sleeping in cartons.

The Palarong Pambansa is an annual affair and as regular as the sun rises, there are always foul-ups in the hosting. Why, because even if most of the athletes are veterans of DepEd meets, the hosts of the Palaro are newbies and they rely on DepEd for guidance on how to run the meet. Take for example the availability of sleeping mats, which the hosts provided on opening day, the scheduled start of the Palaro.

However, officials know that delegations arrive early, sometimes a week earlier, than the announced start, so why didn't they make sure the sleeping quarters was finished and mats provided for two weeks before the scheduled start of the Palaro?

Why does this occur every year? Again, it's because hosts are newbies who rely on DepEd for guidance. So this year's problem will pop up again next year.

Those are just some of the regular foul-ups in the Palarong Pambansa and when officials showed more concern for the feelings of the hosts--were they afraid their sight-seeing tours would be cancelled?--it shows that the athletes' welfare is not their priority, which is wrong.

Take for example how the opening ceremony is conducted, and this is not limited to the Palaro. While officials sit comfortably under the shade, athletes too young to vote are made to listen to a litany of speeches, from the mayor and vice mayor, it a town is hosting a sports event, or the governor and his favorite lackeys, if its a province. The athletes are made to stand and wait. Heck, I've known athletes who always skip opening ceremonies because they know attending them will affect their peformance in their games.

So, instead of being concerned for the feelings of the hosts, DepEd officials should be more concerned on the welfare of the athletes, the students. If the hosts failed to provide something basic such as mats for sleeping, it's their fault and short-coming, not the students, not the parents who posted pictures of their kids in social media sleeping on cartons, and certainly not the fault of media who reported it.