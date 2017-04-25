Region 7 makes it to semifinals
REGION 7’s football team, represented by the University of San Carlos, qualified for the semifinals on Thursday after topping Group B in the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association National Meet in Iba, Zambales yesterday.
USC won, 10-0, against Baguio, and 3-2 against Calabarzon.
In their game against Baguio, Yves Caballero had a hat trick while Bertram Musni and Aldrich Pelenio had two each. Migi Kwan, Mark Niñolas, Marcus Congmon also contributed to the tally.
In their play against Calabarzon, Mark Niñolas had a brace with one coming from a free kick, the first one was on a very good underlap run to break the back line.
Migi Kwan connected from a cutback pass from Vinson Nery.
Calabarzon made two goals due to a miscommunication between defenders. One came from a free kick at the right side corner.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 26, 2017.
