Region 7 tankers haul 12 gold medals in 2017 Prisaa games

THE swimmers of Region 7 collected 12 gold medals at the start of the swimming competition of the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association national meet in Iba, Zambales yesterday.

Aside from the gold medals, Central Visayas had three gold medals from taekwondo and 10 in lawn tennis along with the nine silvers and five bronze medals from swimming.

The swimming team, which was represented mostly by University of San Carlos swimmers, topped the women’s 4x50 medley relay and the 4x100 free style relay.

Maisey Chi, Apriel Goden, Razel Cabajar and Shayne Pacabis were the members of the women’s team while Miles Chi, Anton Villahermosa, Joshua Beltran and Bryan Inamarga make up the men’s golden squad.

R-7 also won the gold medals in the 200-M freestyle women courtesy of Lyka Pia Cardinal, the 100-M breaststroke from Roliben Deligero, the 200-m butterfly and the 50-m freestyle from Razel Cabajar.

The silver medals came from the 4x50-m medley for men’s, women’s 200-m free, men’s and women’s 100-m breast and 400-m individual medley.

The women’s and men’s lawn tennis teams also won the team events to collect all 10 gold medals as stake.

The women’s team includes Denice Kaye Alota, Ma. Sheena Camporedondo, Precious Larriz Voderos, Shyne Villareal, Nathalie Alipe and Giamy Magnanao while the men’s squad is composed of Norman Joseph Enriquez, Christopher Encarnacion, Rene Yan Jr., Clyde Bienes and Ralph Juliane.

The taekwondo poomsae competition gold medal winners were Aldrein Abrio, Lawrence Elpa and Krommel Spica Bertumen all from Holy Name University of Tagbilaran City of Bohol.