Talisay, Minglanilla race for South 1 lead

TALISAY City and Minglanilla are again playing for an important game that would secure the winners the lead when the South Division 1 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-and-Under Inte-Cities/municipalities Basketball Tournament resumes tonight at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City.

Both teams are holding a 2-0 win-loss record after beating their separate rivals to lead their bracket. However, the tie would be broken tonight and the winner will likely sail smoothly to take the No. 1 spot in their group.

The Aqua Stars debuted with a 76-48 bashing over San Fernando last Wednesday and scored its second win, 78-56, against Naga City last Sunday, while Minglanilla survived the end game push of Naga before scoring an 81-75 win before scoring a 116-84 win against Argao last Sunday.

Minglanilla has been a bridesmaid to Talisay in many first district basketball competitions.

Aside from the offensive prowess, Talisay also displayed a defensive stock that would make them unstoppable in their brackets. However, Minglanilla will try to make things happen for them when they meet at 5 p.m. today.

In Naga City tonight are games between San Fernando (1-1) and Argao (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. and home team Naga City (0-2) playing Sibonga (0-2) in the main game at 8 p.m.

In the north, Tuburan and Danao City will be shooting for its second win at the Danao City Civic Center.

Tuburan and Danao City opened their respective campaigns with separate wins last Wednesday and tonight they will be facing separate opponents, hoping to improve to a 2-0 start.