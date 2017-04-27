Dry spell ends, but CVIRAA drops to 6th

THE Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) found a way to crawl out of its two-day slump after hauling five gold medals in Day 3 of the Palarong Pambansa yesterday at the Binirayan Sports Complex.

However, it wasn’t enough to improve the team’s ranking. In fact, as of yesterday, the team dropped to sixth place.

The team’s slow performance in the games is jeopardizing its target to improve on last year’s fourth place finish.

Yesterday’s gold medals came from table tennis event with two golds, and one each from athletics, badminton and archery.

The team also hauled two silver medals and six bronzes to put the total medal tally at 8-6-13.

Cviraa struggled to climb up the ranking as it sits behind National Capital Region (50-27-20), Region 6 (14-7-11), Negros Island Region (10-11-11), CARAA (10-8-7) and Region IV-A (9-21-23).

There are only three days left in the national sporting conclave.

The tandem of Leigh Erika Villanueva and Lindy Marie Darlo of University of Cebu defeated the NIRAA, 3-0, in the finals of table tennis secondary girls’ doubles at the Antique Electric Cooperative Covered Gym.

Villanueva and Darlo also snagged a bronze medal in the team event with teammates Kathlyn Gabisay and Rikki Mae Prosia.

Also in table tennis, the duo of Jebb Jerwin Datahan and Eric Christopher Arbasto upset NCR, 3-0, to win the gold medal in the doubles elementary boys. Datahan and Arbasto added a bronze medal from the team event with players Zachary Lou Lacea and Lee Aguila.

The shuttlers of Region 7 snatched a gold medal after a 2-1 win over Calabarzon in the team-tie event at the SAC De Wit Hall.

Cviraa’s Joel Barriga won the singles event, 21-18, 16-21, 21-8, but Cviraa duo Anthone Pete Abellana and Dean Harvey Tungul lost in doubles 18-21, 17-21. Carl Bernard Bejasa delivered for Cviraa and triumphed in the deciding game, 18-21, 21-10, 21-16, to seal the gold medal.

Archer Lloyd Apawan was on target with his attempts to take the gold medal in the boys’ 60m event. It was his second medal in the event after winning a bronze in the 30m last Tuesday.

Over at the tracks, the track and field team finally ended its medal struggle on the third day with Boholana Riza Jane Valiente breaking the dry spell. She won the secondary girls’ 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute and 03.10 seconds over Bernalyn Bejoy (1:04.25) of NIR and Elle Therese Sirilan (1:04.92) of NCR.

“I was motivated to deliver since there was still no gold medal for Cviraa in track and field. I was pressured since there were expectations from me but I’m happy I was able to win the gold medal,” said Valiente, 16, of Mabini, Bohol.

The student of La Union National High School will try her luck for another medal in the finals of the 400-meter run today.

Cebu’s Marvin Rafols and Samantha Gem Limos failed to defend their crowns in the secondary boys’ triple jump and secondary girls’ 100-meter dash.

Rafols, suffering from hamstring injury, settled for a silver medal after jumping 14.50 meters, just a little short of the 14.59m jump that got Aljin Gomez from Region II the gold. Karl Aquino of Region IV-A settled for third with 14.43m.

Limos, on the other hand, settled for a bronze medal after clocking 12.38 in the 100m dash. She lost her title to Biance Jane Combate (12.38) of Region 8.

In taekwondo, Charles Laveste pocketed a silver medal in the secondary boys’ poomsae event.

The bronze medals for Cviraa yesterday came from the elementary boys’ and girls’ team tie event and the elementary girls’ tennis team.

Meanwhile, in the ball games, the baseball elementary boys’ clobbered ARMMAA, 8-0, to stay unbeaten after three games. Cviraa beat Region V and Region XII on their first two games.

In the final three days, Cviraa will still compete in athletics, archery, arnis, swimming, badminton, 9-ball billiards, boxing, chess, table tennis, taekwondo, lawn tennis, and wrestling. Likewise in ball games: football, basketball, volleyball and sepak takraw.

Last year, Region 7 was fourth overall in Albay with 29 gold medals 31 silver medals and 31 bronze medals.





Day 3 gold medal winners for CVIRAA

▪ Leigh Erika Villanueva and Lindy Marie Darlo (table tennis secondary girls’ doubles)

▪ Jebb Jerwin Datahan and Eric Christopher Arbasto (table tennis, elementary boys doubles)

▪ Cviraa badminton team’s Joel Barriga, Anthone Pete Abella, Dean Harvey Tungul. Carl Bejasa (badminton team event)

▪ Riza Jane Valiente (400m hurdles, secondary girls)

▪ Lloyd Apawan (Archery, boys’ 60m event)

Palaro Medal Tally (Gold-Silver-Bronze)