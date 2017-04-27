Limpag: PFL going through birthing pains

MY former boss Jack Biantan ripped the marketing guys of the Philippine Football League the other day for the failure to provide any updates regarding the opening of the new season of the country’s latest attempt at a domestic football league.

Now the GM of SunStar Cagayan de Oro, Big Jack basically asked that the PR guys of the league be fired because they aren’t doing their jobs. I agree with Big Jack, updates coming from the PFL itself are a bit slow and even as late as a couple of months ago, people were wondering if the league would push through judging from the absence of news.

But, I’m going to take that as “birthing pains,” of the country’s domestic league and I hope by the time the games come rolling in Cebu, the league’s marketing would be a bit better.

They have to, in order to survive.

“I’m positive with this support for this league. These are community-based teams and they should get support,” Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta said during their launch in Manila.

Now that was mis-step number one; none of the community media from where these community-based teams would be located were invited. To build communities, the league and the teams, shouldn’t come off as stand-offish and alienate the local football communities.

The league is taking baby steps and there are going to be a lot of mis-steps along the way, but I hope fans will learn to be a bit patient.

Nonong is right, the community-based teams will get support but the type of support will vary and will be dependent on how involved the clubs will be. So far, I’ve heard of the plans of Global Cebu regarding the local community, while Ilocos United is also intent on spreading the game in their region. Ceres Negros always get fantastic local support and I assume, so will Kaya Makati and Loyola Manila.

I just hope that their involvement in their communities wouldn’t be limited to getting people in the stands.

By the way, aside from Global Cebu, I’m looking forward to see if any other Cebuanos will make the cut in the other clubs. With a slew of our youngsters taking up college in Manila, I’m sure quite a few of them would be snatched up by the PFL clubs once they finish their collegiate careers.