Young Thai says: I can beat old Nietes

COMING in as a huge underdog, Thai prospect Komgrich Nantapech is confident that he’ll score a big upset over one of the best boxers that the Philippines has ever produced, Donnie Nietes.

“There is no pressure. I have prepared really well for this fight,” Nantapech said in Thai, translated in by his manager Ekarat Chaichotchuang.

Nantapech is up against Nietes for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight crown this Saturday night in the main event of Pinoy Pride 40 – Domination.

The 27-year-old Nantapech believes that his youthful vigor will be his edge over Nietes, a two-division world champion who is already 34 years old.

“He’s a very good boxer but he may be old,” said Nantapech. “Age will be my advantage. I’m young.”

Nantapech’s trainer Peter Munton feels that though it will be hard, a win is still a huge possibility. But they’ll have to fight a perfect fight.

“It’s very hard to win coming to the hometown of a very good boxer. We have to have a good fight. But at this level anything can happen,” he said.

After Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shockingly beat then pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez by unanimous decision last March 18 in New York, anything can be possible, including an upset win by Nantapech.

“That win gave Thailand a boost,” said Munton. “Even the best can lose.”

Nantapech has already been to the Philippines twice; in 2012, Albert Pagara knocked him out and in 2013, Froilan Saludar beat him by unanimous.

“I had no experience at that time. This time a have more experienced, I’m a different fighter,” said Nantapech.

Nantapech is 22-3 with 15 knockouts, while Nietes is 39-1-4 with 22 knockouts.

Undefeated Mark Magsayo and heavy-handed Jeo Santisima are also featured in the Saturday’s show in a couple of 10-rounders.

Magsayo (15-0, 11 KOs) slugs it out with Tanzanian prospect Issa Nampepeche (24-7-4, 11 KOs), while Santisima (12-2, 11 KOs) trades leathers with unknown 37-year-old Indonesian fighter Master Suro (11-8-1, 2 KOs).