Cebu’s Po rules Amateur Open

PETER Tyler Po and Yuka Saso both fought back from one-hole deficits after the morning play and pulled off 4 and 3 and 3 and 2 victories over Jolo Magcalayo and Harmie Constantino, respectively, to crown themselves the 2017 Philippine Amateur Open Match Play champions.

The ninth-ranked Po came out smoking at resumption of the grueling 36-hole duel in scorching heat, birdying and taking Nos. 3, 6 and 11 to wrest control then finished off his second-seeded rival with a par on the 15th to wrap up the match and record the biggest win of his young golfing career.

“Winning this major tournament for the first time brings me to another level of experience. It will surely make me tougher,” said the 17-year-old Po, who has previously settled for club junior championships. “Playing with tough players is also a great experience and winning over them is really unforgettable.”

Po, a student of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, humbled top seed Rupert Zaragosa in the quarters then repulsed last year’s champion Noel Langamin in the Final Four. PR