Donnie wants quick end vs. Thai

LIKE a predator hunting his prey, Donnie Nietes senses fear in 27-year-old Thai up-and-comer Komgrich Nantapech ahead of their International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title fight tonight in the main event of Pinoy Pride 40 - Domination at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

“I think he is scared. He could not look straight into my eyes. When someone is afraid of you they can’t look you straight in the eyes,” the 34-year-old Nietes said after yesterday’s weigh-in at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Nietes has done countless of staredowns in his career as a professional pugilist, and he knows who is scared and who is ready to come and fight.

Nietes will use it to his advantage, try to end the night early and go home with his third division world title.

“I really have a gut feeling that I’m going to knock him out,” said Nietes. “In the past, I used to feel pressure in these type of fights but now it’s just like any other fight.”

Nietes tipped the scale at 112.2 pounds in his first attempt but he made the 112-pound limit after taking off his underwear in his second try. Nantapech weighed in at exactly 112 pounds.

Seven years ago, Nietes captured his first world title in that same building. He took home the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight title with a unanimous decision over Thai Pornsawan Porpramook. He won his second world title, the WBO light flyweight belt, with a unanimous decision win over Ramon Garcia-Hirales in 2011 in Bacolod City.

Nietes is 39-1-4 with 22 knockouts, while Nantapech is 22-3 with 15 knockouts.

“It means a lot for the organization, Donnie becoming one of the best in the Philippines joining Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire,” said ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer. “He is asking for the big fights but this is still a big fight because his opponent is young and hungry.”

Aldeguer believes that Nietes must win this fight before a possible unification with other flyweight champions or moving up in weight and fight the likes of Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada.

WBO No. 6 ranked featherweight Mark Magsayo (15-0, 11 KOs) is looking for an impressive win over Tanzanian prospect Issa Nampepeche (24-7, 11 KOs) in the show’s main supporting bout.

“I want to knock him out to impress the people,” said the always exciting 21-year-old.

Heavy-handed Jeo Santisima (12-2, 11 KOs) keeps himself busy with a 10-rounder against 37-year-old Indonesian fighter Master Suro (11-8, 2 Kos).

In the undercard, Virgel Vitor (9-1, 6 KOs) trades leathers with battle-scarred veteran Michael Escobia (11-14-1, 3 KOs), former amateur standout Junrel Jimenez (6-1, 3 KOs) faces off with Romulo Ramayan (7-10-3, 3 KOs), undefeated Kenneth Gentallan (5-0, 3 KOs) slugs it out with John Keenan Villaflor (6-2-2, 2 KOs), 18-year-old Esneth Domingo (5-0, 4 KOs) locks horns with Ramil Antaran (2-4-1) and Christian Bacolod (6-0, 5 KOs) opens up the show against Mike Kinaadman (5-1-2, 4 KOs).