Japanese taps Demecillo as sparring mate

KENNY Demecillo gets much needed experience as he works as Takuma Inoue’s sparring partner for the next two weeks in Yokohama, Japan.

Kenny will whip Takuma back up into shape for his upcoming ring return after being sidelined with an injury.

“They got me as a sparring partner because his opponent is also a fighter,” Kenny told SunStar Cebu.

The 20-year-old former amateur standout Takuma was supposed fight Marlon Tapales for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt last Dec. 30 in a New Year’s holiday boxing show in Tokyo.

Takuma, the younger brother of world champion Naoya Inoue, was forced to pull out of the fight after fracturing his hand in training, which opened up an opportunity for Shohei Omori in a rematch with Tapales last weekend.