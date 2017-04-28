Limpag: Why the Palaro is beset with problems

A FEW days ago, I wrote that one of the reasons the same problems occur in the Palarong Pambansa is the nature of the games; hosts are newbies who rely on guidance from DepEd personnel who fail to address the same problems the year before.

So what you have is a “that will do” attitude from DepEd, resulting in suffering for the athletes. It’s why the problems on accommodation, schedule, and venue cropped up anew.

Davao athletes had to sleep on cartons because the hosts only provided for mats on the scheduled opening, not knowing delegations usually arrive a week in advance. In swimming, athletes and coaches had to compete for space in the grandstand with the audience while waiting for their event and in football, the only thing nice to say about the field is that it has grass.

Antique, a first-time host, relies on guidance from DepEd and in their latest problem--the sudden exclusion of community journalists in the media center, which was limited to Manila-based media. Now, media discrimination in the Palaro is a regular experience for any non-Manila media. It was experienced by my seniors before I got into media, I experienced it in 2007, and now, 10 years later, we are still dealing with it.

My colleagues covering the event were shocked to learn that three days into the Palaro, just as they field their stories, the media center they’ve been using for days was suddenly limited to Manila-media only.

Why?

Antique explained that they weren’t informed that there would be community journalists covering the Palarong Pambansa. Community journalists have been covering the Palaro even before I was born and up to this day, DepEd doesn’t know that?

DepEd should know that community journalists give more space to Palaro stories than the national media and hence can give better mileage to the hosts.

Now that this discrimination has been put on paper, I hope we can all move on from this and learn from it. DepEd should learn to offer the same access and courtesy to all media, regardless of affiliation. And to keep problems from recurring, DepEd should ends its practice of identifying Palaro hosts only six months before the event but identify them at least a year before the event.

That way, next year’s hosts could observe how this year’s event was conducted, so they could learn how to do things or how to do things better.

INDONESIAN PRIDE. There’s another Indonesian fighter tonight, 37-year-old Master Suro, who will take on knockout artist Jeo Santisima in the undercard of Pinoy Pride 40. After the disappointing showing of his compatriots last month in Who’s Next, I hope Suro would come up with a better showing and actually fight.

If he’s another disappointment, I think it’s time local promoters stop getting these Indonesian fighters.