Meralco unveils PFL squad

THE Sparks are ready to join the fray in the upcoming Philippines Football League. The team’s new players and Mizuno uniforms were revealed to the media last April 26 in the Lighthouse in Meralco headquarters.

“I am so excited by the team’s prospects for the PFL,” said vice chairman Randy Roxas. “This is the strongest side we have ever assembled and I believe we can succeed in this first year of the national league.”

Among the members of the squad is Neil Dorimon, who grew up in Madridejos in Bantayan Island.

The Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology alumni helped San Beda win the NCAA and also played in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

Roxas has joined by Board Member Victor Genuino, head coach Aris Caslib, general manager Isabella Fernando, and Karla Bello of Master Sports, the official distributor of Mizuno in the Philippines. Co-captains Phil and James Younghusband were also on hand along with the rest of the team.

Ten new players will bolster the Sparks’ roster for the 2017 PFL season, and they were introduced to the media last Wednesday.

Milan Nikolic, 29, is a veteran Serbian centerback who has come over from Global. Korean Jong Min Lee is another addition to the backline, although he can also be deployed in the middle of the park. The 26 year old is a veteran of Korea’s pro leagues and also has professional experience in Japan. Lee was previously in South Korea’s national U17 squad.

Tyler Matas is yet another new addition to the defense. The fleet-footed 22-year-old Hawaiian has Filipino citizenship thanks to his father.

Another enticing prospect for Meralco is Filipino-Englishman James Hall. The 27-year old ex-Everton player will operate in the midfield.

Two other 23-year old Filipino-English players have been roped in by the squad. Midfielder Alvin Sarmiento returns to the Sparks after a spell at Green Archers United. Striker Connor Tacagni will suit up for the team after helping San Beda win another NCAA championship where he was one of the Lions’ most reliable scorers. Tacagni also has international experience with the U23 national team in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. PR