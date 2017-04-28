Minglanilla arrests losing streak

ONE team finally found a way to beat its tormentor, one scored a surprise win while another survived a tough game that nearly turned into a fistfight in the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Basketball tournament.

At the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, Minglanilla finally ended its losing streak to Talisay City Aqua Stars following a 91-84 overtime win in South Division Bracket 1.

At the Danao City Civic Center, Balamban survived a tough game that saw five players thrown out of the game before pulling an 89-73 win over Sogod.

Tuburan displayed a near flawless game as they defeated Carmen 104-86 in North Division Bracket 2.

Minglanilla, which always finished runner-up to Talisay in Gullas Cup tournaments, finally found a way to beat the Aqua Stars who were strewn with turnovers and poor shot selection in the additional five minutes.

Talisay was zeroing in for another victory as they soared to a 25-18 lead in the opening quarter.

However, Minglanilla toughened up its defense and completely took over the game after outscoring the first district powerhouse squad 46-35 on the next two quarters to build a 64-60 lead entering the final quarter.

But the Aqua Stars were not ready to give up and evened the game at 80-all at the end of the regulation period with Denzel Sabroso scoring eight of the Talisay’s 20-16 blast.

The efforts of Talisay City fell short as the defense of Minglanilla held back the Aqua Stars to score only four points in the extra period to score its third straight win in as many games.

Mark Justine Nebril led Minglanilla scorers with 25 points, while Jan Joshen Mangaron and Lyle Eredera both had 14 points.

In Danao City, Balamban jumped to a strong start leaving Sogod 29-16 in the opening quarter to set the tempo of the match.

Jacob Fernandez scored 21 points, Eddie Pormento added 19 points, Seblos made 16 points before his banishment and Rustom Teves finished with 10 points for Balamban while Christian Rivera tallied 16 poinys, Rodnie Regente had 15 and Carl Ace Berenguel contributed 10 points as Sogo dropped to 0-2.