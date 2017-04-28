R7 lords it over in swimming, table tennis

THE Region 7 swimmers continued to sow terror in the final day of the competitions of the 2017 National Private Schools Athletic Association Games in Iba, Zambales.

The Central Visayas tankers won 22 gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes on swimming’s final day of competition, raising its total to 44 gold, 15 silvers and 13 bronze medals to get the Cebu and Bohol private schools to a good position for the overall title.

Razel Cabajar finished off her impressive performance with two gold medals yesterday. She won a total of five golds from individual events and two golds in the relay for her to win the Most Outstanding Athlete for swimming award.

Cabajar won the women’s 50-meter butterfly and the 200m individual medley.

The other gold medal winners for Region 7 yesterday were Lyka Pia Cardinal who won the 400-meter freestyle for women; Bryan Inamarga in the 50m butterfly for men; Roliben Deligero (men’s 50m breaststroke); and Michael Ichiro Kong (200m individual medley) for men.

The Men’s and Women’s 400m medley relay teams also won the gold medals. The men’s team is composed of Cynthjun Goden, Deligero, Kong and Lorenzo Abello, while the women’s team is composed of Cardinal, Maisey Chi, Kimberly Illustry and Pink Ocampo.

Miles Chi, Bryan Inamarga, Kong and Anton Villahermosa and the women’s of Airra Facto, Illustry, Ocampo and Cardinal who won both golds in the 800m freestyle relay.

The University of Cebu table tennis team, on the other hand, also displayed their dominance in their event as they swept all 10 gold medals at stake.

The men’s team that is made up of Val Stephen Jaca, Lemuel Agbbon, John Vincent Comaingking and Fausto Comaingking need only two matches to win the gold medals from Region 6, while the women’s squad of Diana Oliverio, Lezlie Agbon, Jeramine Saromines and Athena Comaingking beat Region 11 for the women’s title.

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas Green Lancers manned Region 7 relied on the huge productions of Rey Anthony Suerte, Michael Maestre, Joshue Segumpan and Monic Soliva to beat Negros Island Region 74-71 in the Men’s Basketball semifinal round.