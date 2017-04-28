Region 7’s worst finish

SHE could have come home empty-handed, but Lady luck had other plans. And Samantha Limos, Cebu’s fastest runner, will go home with a gold.

With Region 7 standing on the edge of what could be the worst performance in the Palarong Pambansa in recent memory, every single gold medal is, literally, golden.

Limos, who failed to defend the century dash title the other day, made up for it after winning the secondary girls 200-meter run.

It was a drama-filled day as she only learned about the gold during the awarding ceremony.

Apparently, the runner who finished first was disqualified for changing lanes, and Limos was upgraded to the gold.

“The runner of Eastern Visayas finished first but there was a DQ signal for her for shortening distance. She was on Lane 6 but entered 5 (the lane of Limos) in the curving part which was about 10 meters (short of the course),” said one of Region 7 coaches Arvin Loberanis.

Her gold was added to the team’s lean haul of five golds yesterday—not enough to improve the team’s ranking as it remains in seventh place. There’s only one day left in the games.

As of 6:30 p.m., Cviraa hauled 17 gold medals, 13 silvers and 24 bronzes and was in seventh place, with three events left to be played. The Cviraa team is short of three gold medals and six silvers to catch up to No.6 Region XI (20-19-19).

The National Capital Region (91-56-39) virtually claimed the overall title, followed by Region 6 (34-24-34), Region 4-A (30-53-47), Cordillera Autonomous Region (24-18-20) and Region XII (22-21-31).

The remaining games for Region 7 are elementary football, elementary girls’ volleyball and elementary boys’ basketball.

Cviraa is a consistent fourth place finisher in the national sporting conclave, its lowest ranking was sixth overall in Tagum City last 2015. Before the games, Cviraa targeted a third place finish, but it looks like it is heading toward its worst finish.

Region 7, however, did not go out without fighting as they snared five gold medals in the penultimate day. Archer Lloyd Apawan collected his third gold medal in the individual boys’ Olympic round, adding up to his triumph in the 60m and 70m events.

Apawan, Kaine Lorenzo Casquejo and Arland Anora also chipped in a silver medal in the Olympic round team event.

Regina Catherine Quiñanola, an incoming Grade 7 student of University of San Carlos Basic Education, also stood out for Cviraa as she won her third gold medal in the elementary girls’ blitz chess team event with Alphecca Gonzalez.

Quiñanola had a victory in the standard chess individual and standard chess team event last Thursday.

Gonzalez added a silver medal in the individual blitz chess, while Glybel Jane Quinanola pocketed a bronze in the secondary girls’ individual blitz.

The elementary girls’ softball team snuck past Negros Island Region (NIR), 5-4, in the deciding eight-inning to win back-to-back gold medals in Palarong Pambansa.

Cviraa and NIR were tied 3-all after the seventh frame, the former showed the heart of the champion, scoring two crucial points to prevail in the tightly-contested finals.

Badminton duo Tricia Opon and Elloise Canillo snagged the fifth gold medal yesterday from the secondary girls’ doubles.

Harvey Tungol and Tricia Opon won the bronze medal in badminton secondary mixed doubles. Tungol also nabbed bronze in boys’ doubles with teammate Anthone Peta Abellana.

Over at the pool, the Region 7 swimmers capped their campaign with a bronze medal by Rian Mico Tirol in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:10.02.

In football, the elementary and secondary teams had contrasting fates as the former advanced to the finals while the latter was booted out in the quaterfinals.

The elementary squad defeated ARMM, 3-1, to arrange for a championship match against Western Visayas today. Vaughn York Pacaña found the back of the net twice for the elementary team while Simon del Campo added one goal.

The secondary team, on the other hand, bowed to Calabarzon via a penalty shootout, 4-5, in their quarterfinals match.

The elementary girls’ volleyball team, meanwhile, made it to the finals after beating NIR, 14-25, 25-15, 25-23. They will face Region III for the gold medal match. The elementary boys’ basketball team marched to the finals after beating Region VI, 49-35, and is facing Region 4-A as of press time.

Dr. Luz Jandayan, chief of Education Support Service Division of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said that the athletes fought hard but in the games you can’t predict the outcome.





Palaro Medal Tally (Gold-Silver-Bronze)