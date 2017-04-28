SAC condemns discrimination of local media
THE Palarong Pambansa is an annual activity gathering not only representatives from all over the country, but community-based journalists too.
So it is very disappointing to learn that the media center of the Palarong Pambansa has been limited to "Manila-based" media only. Discrimination of community-based media is an annual experience for community-based journalists covering the Palaro, but it is only now that this has been put in paper, in a warning sign to boot in the media center, and put in place while our colleagues were filing their stories.
The Sportswriters Association of Cebu strongly condemn the move and urge the Department of Education and this year's host Antique to correct such move. We also urge DepEd to end its preferential treatment of Manila media and give all media covering the Palaro the same courtesy. It is the Palarong Pambansa, not the Palarong Pang-Manila.
Mike T. Limpag
President
Sportswriters Association of Cebu
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!