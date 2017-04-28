SAC condemns discrimination of local media

THE Palarong Pambansa is an annual activity gathering not only representatives from all over the country, but community-based journalists too.

So it is very disappointing to learn that the media center of the Palarong Pambansa has been limited to "Manila-based" media only. Discrimination of community-based media is an annual experience for community-based journalists covering the Palaro, but it is only now that this has been put in paper, in a warning sign to boot in the media center, and put in place while our colleagues were filing their stories.

The Sportswriters Association of Cebu strongly condemn the move and urge the Department of Education and this year's host Antique to correct such move. We also urge DepEd to end its preferential treatment of Manila media and give all media covering the Palaro the same courtesy. It is the Palarong Pambansa, not the Palarong Pang-Manila.

Mike T. Limpag

President

Sportswriters Association of Cebu