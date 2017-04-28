Waminal batters journeyman in La Carlota
FORMER amateur standout Jess Rhey Waminal scored a huge win after a one-sided beating of journeyman Gerpaul Valero At the Public Plaza Festival Park in La Carlota City.
Waminal, 22, totally outclassed Valero and got the unanimous decision victory with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.
Waminal improved to 11-1 with six knockouts, while Valero dropped to 21-19-4 with 16 knockouts.
Lorenz Ladrada (4-0-1, 2 KOs) settled to a majority draw with Lenmar Precillas (2-4-1, 1 KO) in the main supporting bout.
Two judges scored it even at 57-57, while the other judge had it 58-56 for Precilles.
Romel Redondo (1-1) won a one-sided unanimous decision over Jasper Cayno (1-1, 1 KO).
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 28, 2017.
