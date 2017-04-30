Limpag: Thai, Donnie impress crowd

THE first time I heard of Komgrich Nantapech, I tried searching for his record online but couldn’t find it. When I finally got to see his record and learned that he lost in a previous visit to Cebu, including to Nietes’ stablemate Albert Pagara, I made my first mistake.

I thought he wouldn’t be a match for Donnie.

When I saw Edito Villamor after he came out with Donnie Nietes two hours after the fight, the first thing I told him was, “It was the first time I got worried in a Donnie fight.”

Nantapech has been telling everyone how Donnie is old and that he was ripe for the taking. Last Saturday, there were moments that he did make Donnie look old, shuffling away the moment Ahas would connect a solid shot.

He wasn’t being cocky when he said he was confident of beating Nietes.

Villamor said part of the reason would have been that big upset of Wisaksil Wangek over Roman Gonzalez, who was undefeated in 46 fights before he took the Thai last March 18.

“Na inspired gyud sila kato’ng daug ni Wisaksil (Wisaksil’s win inspired them),” Edito said.

That victory showed Nantapech that anything is possible and last Saturday, he was a fighter with a mission.

I was with Jingo Quijano and his friend, whose name escapes me, who was the former head of referees and judges here. And their veteran boxing eyes both saw the same thing, Nietes getting tired mid-way while the Thai seemed to be getting stronger.

They were both correct, too, in predicting the scores and I looked at both Nantapech and his trainer when it was read. There was some disbelief in the fighter, while his trainer applauded and respected the decision. No cries of biased judges there.

Though he lost, I think Nantapech gained the respect of the fans and if they think like I do, I want to see him fight in Cebu again. At least with his caliber, the fans will know they will get their money’s worth.

As for Donnie, he sure showed the heart of a champion. We already knew he had that, judging from his wins against Mexicans in Mexico, but we didn’t get to see those fights. We saw it all last Saturday.

That determination and sheer will to win. That self-belief and discipline. There were times when Nantapech tried to goad him but he didn’t bite and stuck to his game plan.

At 34, Donnie overcame a tough Thai seven years younger to become a three-division world champion, joining Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire as the only Pinoys to do so.