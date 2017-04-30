Mandaue mangles Tudela in Gov. Cup caging

MANDAUE City, the team that is composed of an All-Star Cesafi squad, sent a strong warning to the rest of the field as they mangled the home squad Tudela, 138-36, to build a 2-0 lead in the North Division Bracket 1 competition of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Tudela Municipal Gym Saturday evening.

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers sharp-shooter Christopher Isabelo stepped out of the shadows as he delivered the game-high 27 points, including five triples, to shrug off the outstanding performances of his teammates who are all equally skilled and talented.

Mandaue, the heavy favorite to win the crown, was relentless from start to finish as they quickly built a 27-8 lead in the opening quarter and continued to pound on the hosts, holding them to just 14 points in the second period on their way to lead 58-22 at the halftime break.

With Mandaue’s defense not allowing Tudela to cross the halfcourt line, the home team managed only to score 14 more points on the final two quarters as opposed to Mandaue’s 80 points on the third and fourth quarters to annihilate the hometown team.

Scoring duties

Mandaue skipper Jancork Cabahug of the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers added 18, JB Damolo of Don Bosco Technological Center Greywolvves finished with 14 markers, Froilan Mangubat of University Cebu Baby Webmasters chipped in 13 and Jeric Gonzaga of the University of San Carlos had 11 points while John Ivy Ostria was the lone bright spot for Tudela by scoring 16 points for the badly battered team.