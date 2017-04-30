Servania stops ex-stablemate in Japan
UNDEFEATED prospect Genesis Servania had a successful move up in the featherweight division after winning the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight belt with a quick stoppage of former stablemate Ralph Lulu last Saturday night at the Sangyo Hall in Kanazawa, Japan.
Servania reportedly dropped Lulu in the second round but beat the referee’s count.
Servania followed up with some combinations that forced the referee to stop the fight.
Servania remained undefeated with a record of 29-0 with 12 knockouts.
Lulu dropped to 12-2-2 with five knockouts.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!