Servania stops ex-stablemate in Japan

UNDEFEATED prospect Genesis Servania had a successful move up in the featherweight division after winning the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight belt with a quick stoppage of former stablemate Ralph Lulu last Saturday night at the Sangyo Hall in Kanazawa, Japan.

Servania reportedly dropped Lulu in the second round but beat the referee’s count.

Servania followed up with some combinations that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Servania remained undefeated with a record of 29-0 with 12 knockouts.

Lulu dropped to 12-2-2 with five knockouts.