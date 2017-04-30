Take us all, or none at all

THE University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters copped the UnderArmour 3x3 Southeast Asian Philippines title in Global City in Taguig last Saturday.

They advanced to the fnal leg in Manila after winning the Cebu Leg over the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers last week and UC did not disappoint.

However, instead of representing the country to the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup as a team, tournament national director Joe Lipa said that only one of them will make it to the national team.

“The University of Cebu Webmasters is the National UA 3x3 Champions. And one of the players from UC will be selected to complete Team Philippines, who will play for the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Malaysia,” Lipa said.

He added that anytime now, any of the UC players will get a call to join the national squad, which will will start its preparation for the Fiba Asia championship on May 26-28 in Malaysia.

This, however, did not sit well with UC team manager Baldomero Estenzo saying he will not allow any of his players travel if they will not go as a team.

“It will defeat the purpose of competing as a team. They won as a team and I think it would be unfair to those who will not be selected. They also worked hard for our championship. I would just ask whoever they’ll pick to decline if it is not the four of them who will leave for Malaysia,” Estenzo said.

The team that is made up of John Bryl Cuyos, Allen Peligrino, John Bautista and Virlou Orquez weathered tough challenges thrown their way by Manila qualifiers Bounty Team B 15-13 in the National Championship Leg competition.

Bounty Team B was made up of Alex Visser and Andrew Velasco of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, Ernest John Felicilda and Michael Malonzo of National University Bulldogs.

They won the Manila Leg after beating Bounty Team A in the championship game, 16-14 via overtime.

The Baby Webmasters continued their winning run by beating Bounty Team A that is made up of Rhyann Amsali, Harvery Pagsanjan, Winderlich Coyoca and Russel Bagauisan in the champion game 21-20.

Bounty Team A earlier defeated Escoela de Sophia in the semis of the national finals 21-11.