Bogo tries to keep record clean in Governor’s Cup basketball

BOGO City will try to keep their record clean as they host the second-running Bantayan in the resumption of the North Division Bracket 3 elimination round of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Bogo City Sports Coliseum tonight.

After suffering a stunning defeat to Alcoy the last time, Samboan will try to get back on their feet when they face the still unbeaten Boljoon in the main game at the Samboan Municipal Court.

After sweeping its three game assignments in Bantayan Island, Bogo City, who leads Bracket N3 with 3-0 win-loss slate will try to become the first team to make the quarterfinal round as they host Bantayan, who is toting a 2-1 win-loss card.

For its previous wins, Bogo credited the victory to its lead gunner Justine Valenzuela, who averaged 22.67 points per game. He will be the focus of the defense of Bantayan who are trying to avoid elimination.

However, aside from Valenzuela, Bantayan also had to endure the rest of Bogo City gunners Johndel Balazuela, Michael Vincent Sendrome, Jonathan Momongan, Serge Jay Alboro, Agustine Salundaguit, Neljoe Abella and playmaker Jim Paul Amistoso, who will make his debut after missing the team’s first three games because of his duties with the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) to the Palarong Pambansa tournament in Antique.

Also in Bogo City, Sta. Fe will try to take a strong hold of the second place as they play Medellin at the 6:30 p.m game.

Sta. Fe is currently tied at second place with Bantayan with 2-1 card while Medellin is holding a 1-2 record.

Meanwhile, it would be a gargantuan task for Samboan to bounce back from defeat but with the prodding of its hometown crowd the job of Joshua Balankig, Paul Andrew Catipay and Louie Jay Señagan would rather be easier.

Dalaguete, meanwhile, will try to stay perfect as they aim to improve its 2-0 record when they encounter Ginatilan (0-1) in the opening game at 5 p.m. while Alcoy will try to score its second win against the winless Oslob at 6:30 p.m. game.