Duathlete Olmilla wins 1st tri title

NATIONAL member for duathlon Joland Olmilla snared his first championship title in a triathlon race after outlasting Banjo Norte on a sprint finish in the Baybay 8080 Triathlon in Baybay, Leyte last Sunday.

Olmilla of Omega Pro Triathlon Team outsmarted his teammate Norte in a gripping sprint finish that started at the last 200-meter of the 1.9-kilometer swim, 65K bike and 14K run race.

Olmilla of Mandaue City finished a step ahead with a time of 3 hours and 32 minutes and 43 seconds en route to bagging the men’s overall title on his fourth triathlon race. Norte timed 3:32:44 and settled for second place, while Ralph Arche of Sante Barley came in 3:39.14 to round up the men’s Top 3.

Olmilla, 24, caught up with Norte halfway on the run course after trailing in the swim and bike segments.

“I gave my all on the sprint finish, I felt like I don’t have strength anymore,” said Olmilla, who passed out after crossing the finish line.

It was a perfect win for Olmilla following his honest decision in the 2017 Xterra Danao one week ago. He finished first in the Asian Elite division of the 2017 Xterra Danao, but he admitted to the organizers that he passed the wrong portion of the run course.

“I got lost in the run course of Xterra, I was still able to finish the race, but I know that I was on the wrong route. The organizers did not know and would have awarded me the title. I told them the truth and they thanked me for being honest,” said Olmilla.

Meanwhile, Cianyl Jamae Gonzalez, also from Omega Pro, topped the women’s class with a time of 4:12:01. Rue Reinhardt finished second and Louie Villacin of WS Tri Team came in third place.