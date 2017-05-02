Global Cebu eyes KO spot

GLOBAL Cebu FC and Ceres Negros FC play their final matches in the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup tomorrow.

Global Cebu FC attempts to secure a spot in the next stage with a win over Cambodian club Beoungket Angkor FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Global Cebu FC advanced to the next stage of the tournament with a win over Beoungket Angkor FC. But if Global Cebu FC loses and 2015 AFC Cup winner Johor Darul Ta’zim beats Magwe FC at home, then the Malaysian club will get the top spot of Group F.

Global Cebu FC has the upper hand in its matchup with Beoungket Angkor FC after winning 2-0 in their first meeting in Cambodia in March.