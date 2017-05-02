Limpag: A chance to start the right culture

WHEN the club football scene kicked off in the country, so did the unique football sub-culture, the Ultras. There’s the Ultras Kayas, Ceres Ultras and in the national level, the Ultras Pilipinas, which, based on a talk with one of the pioneers, was started by some members who were turned off by the Kaholeros.

To say that some Cebuano fans scoffed at them is an understatement, especially the Ultras Kayas and Ultras Pilipinas, some of whom seem to think that they are God’s gift to Philippine football.

While some of the Ultras may rub off some the wrong way, I’ve learned to appreciate their passion and their zeal. They were a lonely voice in the Bulacan wilderness that was the Philippine Sports Stadium, and Kaya FC, because of their Ultras, can rightfully claim they have the most passionate fans in the country. Sure there were some mis-steps now and then, but it’s par for the course.

With a new league and a new identity in Global Cebu FC, a core group of fans is also hoping to start the Ultras Sugbo, and I hope that while they adopt the passion of the other Ultras, they’d drop this “me-against-us” attitude and be inclusive, instead of exclusive.

There will always be bandwagon fans, and unlike some, I think these fans will make or break the league. There are just not enough football fans in the country. Even Bob Arum used this formula to make Manny Pacquiao a billionaire. Arum, the veteran promoter, once said there are boxing fans and then there are Manny Pacquiao fans; and he’d prefer the Manny Pacquiao fans who’d shell out extra for a PPV every time the Pacman fights in the US.

For Global Cebu, it’s safe to say most of the local community aren’t familiar with the players yet and to get fans in the stands, not only should the team members welcome the fans with open arms, but so, too, the Ultras Sugbu; no holding of pissing contests of who supported the team first.

To become a viable club, Global Cebu will need the support of all fans, not just the die-hard ones who are ready to put their passion on the line. Since the club football scene in Cebu is just starting with the entry of Global, it’s the chance for the Ultras Sugbu to start their own fan culture here.

What kind of culture it would be, would be up to them. I just hope it’s one they can proudly say to their grandkids in the future: I started that one.