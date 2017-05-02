Luke rules April BTA

LUKE Bolongan topped the Bowling Tenpin Association (BTA)-Prima Monthly Open Tournament 2017 at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad last April 30.

Bolongan knocked down 1,246 pinfalls in a six-game series to win the top honors for April and clinched a slot to the Bowler of the Year competition in December. He joins other Bowler of the Year finalists Clarence Tiu (January), Arthur Tapaya (February) and Boy Co (March).

Bolongon, eight-handicapper, scored his highest in second game with 234 followed by 211 and 215 in the third and fifth games. Bolongon had 186, 179 and 173 in the first, fourth and sixth games.

Dory Enoveso fired 1,199 pinfalls and settled for second place, Luther Tapaya shot 1,192 for third place, while female bowlers Xyrra Cabusas and Vivian Padawan had 1,144 and 1,130, respectively, to wind up the Top 5.