NM Cadiz tops Cepca monthly tournament
NM Arnold Cadiz won the Group A title in the Cebu Executives and Professional Chess Association (Cepca) April Monthly tournament at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe at the 3rd Level of the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu last Sunday.
Cadiz scored 7.5 points in the 9-Round Swiss System competition sponsored by Engr. Marvyne Guardiana of VMA Power.
However, since Cadiz had already booked a seat to the finals, the two players who finished next to him--Rey Flores (7.0 points) and Zilverstein Torrres (6.0 points) got the March and April slots, respectively, to the grand finals in December.
Peterson Sia also booked the February slot to the December final after finishing third.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.
