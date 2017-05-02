NM Cadiz tops Cepca monthly tournament | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

NM Cadiz tops Cepca monthly tournament

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

NM Cadiz tops Cepca monthly tournament

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

NM Arnold Cadiz won the Group A title in the Cebu Executives and Professional Chess Association (Cepca) April Monthly tournament at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe at the 3rd Level of the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu last Sunday.

Cadiz scored 7.5 points in the 9-Round Swiss System competition sponsored by Engr. Marvyne Guardiana of VMA Power.

However, since Cadiz had already booked a seat to the finals, the two players who finished next to him--Rey Flores (7.0 points) and Zilverstein Torrres (6.0 points) got the March and April slots, respectively, to the grand finals in December.

Peterson Sia also booked the February slot to the December final after finishing third.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments