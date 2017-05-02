‘Nothing final yet on Fiba list’

AS far as the organizing committee of the Under Armour 3x3 Southeast Asia Philippine tournament is concerned, the selection process on who will make the national team to the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on May 26-28 is not yet final.

“Nothing official yet,” Joe Lipa, the tournament director of the recently concluded UA 3x3 Philippines tournament, said on the issue of the selection of who will play for the Philippine Team to the Fiba tournament in Cyberjaya Gem in Malaysia.

The controversy arose when the SBP allegedly announced the composition of the Philippine team without a player from the National Champion team—the University of Cebu Baby Webmasters, who defeated the two national squads Bounty Team A and Bounty Team B in the national finals that happened last April 29 in Taguig.

“Are they joking? How can they select a team without a single player from the champion team? Kon moingon sila banga ang UC, mas banga pa sila kay gipangpildi sila sa UC,” said UC Webmasters said manager and college of law dean Baldomero Estenzo in a meeting with the sportswriters last Monday night.

Estenzo, however, would not comment further without seeing the official communication from Lipa or from Under Armour.

“I will only believe this statement if I could hear it personally either from Joe (Lipa) or from Under Armour. But as far as I am concerned, my boys deserve to be named the Philippine team,” Estenzo said.

Estenzo is planning to write a letter to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) recounting the plight of his players and the shabby treatment they endured in Manila.

“I’m going to write a letter to SBP recounting the players’ experience, the shabby treatment, the biased selection process and all. Copy furnish to the Philippine Sports Commission, Under Armour and the Fiba. This kind of treatment has to stop. Why did they conduct a tournament when, in fact, they already had a team ready to go?” said Estenzo.